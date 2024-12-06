Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for about 1.0% of Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $513.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $472.52 and a 200-day moving average of $410.88. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.31 and a 12 month high of $532.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.