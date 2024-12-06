Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,870,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $193,987,000 after buying an additional 261,060 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,716,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,214,000 after purchasing an additional 435,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,277,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,161,000 after purchasing an additional 472,537 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,283,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,898,000 after buying an additional 60,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

