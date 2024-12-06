Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 579 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,118 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,506,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,593,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after buying an additional 1,216,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,924,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.65.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,575,066.07. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,974. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

