Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 108.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,605 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 368,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 62.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,823,000 after buying an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

PSK opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.