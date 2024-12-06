Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $225.88 and a one year high of $302.75. The firm has a market cap of $452.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

