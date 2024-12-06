Wahed Invest LLC Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth approximately $30,745,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $202.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.05 and its 200 day moving average is $194.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.94.

In other news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,400,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

