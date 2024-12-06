Wahed Invest LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,937,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in FedEx by 28.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 90,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 9.6% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock opened at $279.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.55 and its 200-day moving average is $279.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $234.45 and a 1 year high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.68.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

