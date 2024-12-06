Wallace Capital Management Inc. Has $21.04 Million Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,628 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises approximately 2.8% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Liberty Global worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 102,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 308,324 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Liberty Global by 51.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $14.39 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.