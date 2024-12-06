Wallace Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. National Presto Industries comprises 0.4% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of National Presto Industries worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE NPK opened at $85.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.59. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

