Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 67,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% in the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $248,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 91,649 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $277,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,507.55. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300,460 shares of company stock valued at $570,820,065. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

