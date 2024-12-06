Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $49.29, but opened at $51.60. Wayfair shares last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 796,566 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $1,269,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,578.63. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $246,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,380.80. The trade was a 8.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,272,548. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 272 Capital LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 15.7% in the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 44,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Wayfair by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 147,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

