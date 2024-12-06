Weaver Consulting Group Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 393.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 77,034 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,013,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,839,000 after acquiring an additional 67,380 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth $640,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $832,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $378,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $243.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
