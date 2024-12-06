Weaver Consulting Group Buys 89 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,091 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 71.8% in the second quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 89.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $127.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.