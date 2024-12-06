Weaver Consulting Group Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF comprises 0.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.24% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,352,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,749,000 after buying an additional 1,279,047 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 724,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,474,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 50,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 303,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,976,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

FDLO stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

