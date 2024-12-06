Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

