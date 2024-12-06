Wedgewood Partners Inc. Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 2.1% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $10,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $17,191,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $7,140,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $986.00 to $1,088.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,248.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,234.81 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $914.50 and a one year high of $1,255.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,199.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,115.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

