Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 96,540 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,540 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in BILL were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in BILL by 612.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,761 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 26.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,471 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $58.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BILL from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.28.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $59,685. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,823 shares of company stock valued at $218,887 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $95.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

