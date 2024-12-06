Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 457,668 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 457,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.31% of Resideo Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,060,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,338,000 after buying an additional 159,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,822,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,015,000 after acquiring an additional 397,864 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,505 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $2,585,366.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. This trade represents a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

