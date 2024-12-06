Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,200 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,954,404,000 after acquiring an additional 57,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 496,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,629,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,234.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,199.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,115.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $914.50 and a 1-year high of $1,255.40.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,248.06.

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

