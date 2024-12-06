Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.08 Billion Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371,186 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,079,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 24.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 157,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,592,000 after purchasing an additional 203,442 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 3,111.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Crown Castle by 7.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,059,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,665,000 after acquiring an additional 77,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Crown Castle by 2,706.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $103.31 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

