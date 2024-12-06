Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.25 Billion Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,171,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,359,377 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,249,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $130.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $136.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $7,150,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

