Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.93 Billion Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,305,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,134,925 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.79% of Visa worth $3,933,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 577,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $158,719,000 after buying an additional 248,140 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,221,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,710,465,000 after acquiring an additional 137,967 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in Visa by 40.3% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.2% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 72,889 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.74.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $309.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $575.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $317.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.00 and a 200-day moving average of $279.46.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.