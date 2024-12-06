WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. WesBanco had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $243.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $39,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,508.79. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $1,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,879 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in WesBanco by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 109,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,114,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,934,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

