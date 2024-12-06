WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,956 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,087.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 367,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,813,000 after acquiring an additional 336,574 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $557.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $417.46 and a 52-week high of $559.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.