WESCAP Management Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,337,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,107 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,644 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth about $56,965,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

IBIT stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

