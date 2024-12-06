WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 4,080 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

