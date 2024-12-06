Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $846.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.00%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

