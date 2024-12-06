Wexford Capital LP Acquires 4,130 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $48.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

