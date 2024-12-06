Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.96, but opened at $32.03. Weyerhaeuser shares last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 757,817 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

