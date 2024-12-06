Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,110,834 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,110,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,000. Vertiv accounts for about 1.6% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Vertiv as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. The trade was a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 over the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $134.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $145.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

