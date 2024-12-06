What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Sprinklr FY2025 Earnings?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total transaction of $1,658,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,068.63. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,022.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,230,755.06. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967 over the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sprinklr by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sprinklr by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 12.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

