What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for AAL Q4 Earnings?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AAL
American Airlines Group Trading Up 16.8 %
Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.80.
Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- AeroVironment Dives Into a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.