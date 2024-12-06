What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for AAL Q4 Earnings?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

