What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CYBR FY2024 Earnings?

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CyberArk Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.19). The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $327.57 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $198.01 and a 12 month high of $333.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.31 and its 200 day moving average is $275.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,213.27 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
