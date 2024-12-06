Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit (NASDAQ:VACHU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the third quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VACHU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. Voyager Acquisition Corp Unit has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

