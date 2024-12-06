Whitefort Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Whitefort Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 268,700 shares during the quarter. OPKO Health comprises about 0.1% of Whitefort Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Whitefort Capital Management LP’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in OPKO Health by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,612,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,812,096.10. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 679,255 shares of company stock worth $1,045,855 in the last ninety days. 47.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

OPKO Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.57 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

