Whitford Management LLC Invests $3.40 Million in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Whitford Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Whitford Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,955.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,489 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,947,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,292.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,335.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,316.22. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $958.73 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.