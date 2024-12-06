William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for Symbotic Earnings

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Symbotic in a research report issued on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Symbotic’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Symbotic Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. Symbotic has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $47,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,920. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $250,040.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,929.96. This trade represents a 27.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,878 shares of company stock worth $1,340,556. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Symbotic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Symbotic by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Symbotic by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

