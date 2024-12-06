William Blair Reiterates Underperform Rating for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $367,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. The trade was a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,423,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,588,658 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

