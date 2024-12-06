Wills Financial Group Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

NYSE:UNP opened at $234.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $142.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.43 and a 200-day moving average of $238.31.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

