Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $151.00 Price Target at Barclays

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.62.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $136.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.24. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $89.18 and a 12 month high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,420.93. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,364,000 after purchasing an additional 637,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,376,000 after purchasing an additional 146,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,169,000 after purchasing an additional 126,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 92,995 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

