Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $5.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Investec cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.92. Wipro has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Wipro’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, December 10th.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIT. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 6.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wipro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

