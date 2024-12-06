WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

WTBN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. 22,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,919. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

