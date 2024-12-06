Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) COO Sells $1,799,900.00 in Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $1,799,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,864.89. The trade was a 46.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Woodward stock opened at $181.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $201.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.15.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective (up from $187.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Woodward by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

