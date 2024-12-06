Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $41.82 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 149,965 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $41,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after buying an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,423,000 after acquiring an additional 203,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $344.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

