Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 1,072,859 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 993.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,859 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Celsius worth $37,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after buying an additional 221,833 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Celsius by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celsius by 17.1% during the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Celsius by 93.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $99.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

