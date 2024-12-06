Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 8,842 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Allstate worth $58,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 157,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,927,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,496,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,758,000 after buying an additional 126,922 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Allstate by 13.2% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 6.2% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALL. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.19.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $204.23 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $134.17 and a twelve month high of $209.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.03.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 57.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

