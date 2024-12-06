WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Sells £75,628.40 in Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.97), for a total value of £75,628.40 ($96,501.72).

WPP Stock Down 0.4 %

WPP stock opened at GBX 860.60 ($10.98) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 814.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 770.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4,529.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.55. WPP plc has a twelve month low of GBX 678.80 ($8.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 878.40 ($11.21).

Get WPP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WPP from GBX 990 ($12.63) to GBX 950 ($12.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 946.67 ($12.08).

About WPP

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.