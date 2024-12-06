Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Increased by Taika Capital LP

Taika Capital LP boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 4.5% of Taika Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Taika Capital LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.26 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.34.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

