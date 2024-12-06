YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YPF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.51.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $42.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

