Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for NXPI

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $11.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $201.58 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

